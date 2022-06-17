Supercell logo
2022년 6월 17일
Blog – Brawl Stars

보니의 두 번째 스타 파워!

지금 보니의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 사랑니 (스타 파워)



    흔들리는 치아가 적에게 명중 시 산산조각 나 근처의 적에게 25%의 추가 피해를 입힙니다.