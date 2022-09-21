Supercell logo
2022년 9월 21일
Blog – Brawl Stars

샘의 두 번째 가젯 출시!

지금 샘의 두 번째 가젯을 만나보세요!

  • 전류 분출 (가젯)


    로켓 너클이 땅에 착지한 후 다시 특수 공격을 사용하면 전류가 분출돼 적을 뒤로 밀칩니다.


    매치당 사용 가능 횟수: 3