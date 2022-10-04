Supercell logo
2022년 10월 4일
Blog – Brawl Stars

샘의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 샘의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 원격 충전 (스타 파워)



    땅에 떨어진 로켓 너클 주변에 적이 있으면 샘의 특수 공격이 충전됩니다.