Back to Brawl Stars News
2022년 10월 4일
Blog – Brawl Stars
샘의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!
지금 샘의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!
원격 충전 (스타 파워)
땅에 떨어진 로켓 너클 주변에 적이 있으면 샘의 특수 공격이 충전됩니다.