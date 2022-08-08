Supercell logo
2022년 8월 8일
Blog – Brawl Stars

오티스의 두 번째 스타 파워 출시!

지금 오티스의 두 번째 스타 파워를 만나보세요!

  • 먹물 리필 (스타 파워)


    오티스가 먹물 방울을 33% 더 많이 발사합니다!