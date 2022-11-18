Supercell logo

18 lis 2022

Najtrudniejsze wyzwanie było zbyt łatwe !? Spróbuj pokonać to!
15 lis 2022

#StacjaWidmo Notki Wydania
9 lis 2022

Papier Kamień Nożyce mini-wydarzenie!
19 paź 2022

Finał światowy – lokalizacja, bilety i inne informacje
17 paź 2022

Brak wsparcia dla urządzeń poniżej iOS 11 i Android 7.0
14 paź 2022

Nowa Gwiezdna Moc Gusa!
