Sábado, 22 de Agosto, é Dia Internacional do Cosplay! Os seus criadores de conteúdo favoritos vão participar em Live, fazendo Cosplay dos personagens do Brawl Stars.
Do Brasil, participam: Gustovow, Power Couple Gaming, Garotas no Controle, Lika Coelli, Edhy Ghellen e Dinhuu Gamers
Confira a lista e o horário (hora de Brasília):
21:00 - Gustovow - dlive.tv/gustovow - Português (começa no dia 21)
22:00 - ReddySet -
- Inglês (Stream de 24h, começa no dia 21)
05:00 - The Chicken -
- Inglês
07:00 - Ark -
- Inglês (Stream de 24h)
08:00 - Csuszy Gaming -
- Hungaro
09:00 - Falcone
- Inglês
12:00 - Power Couple Gaming - youtube.com/c/PowerCoupleGaming - Português
12:00 - FullFrontage
- Inglês
13:00 - Arran1904
- Inglês
14:00 - PdePaula
- Espanhol
14:00 - Bentimm1
- Espanhol
15:00 - Garotas no Controle youtube.com/c/garotasnocontrole - Português
16:00 - Lika Coelli - youtube.com/likacoelli - Português
16:00 - GizmoSpike Gaming -
- Inglês
17:00 - Edhy Ghellen - youtube.com/EdhyGhellenYT - Português
19:00 - OG Brawl Stars
- Inglês
19:00 - Dinhuu Gamers - youtube.com/c/FúriaHonra - Português
20:00 - AshlynS -
- Inglês