21/08/2020
Blog – Brawl Stars

Vem aí o CosBrawl!

Sábado, 22 de Agosto, é Dia Internacional do Cosplay! Os seus criadores de conteúdo favoritos vão participar em Live, fazendo Cosplay dos personagens do Brawl Stars.

Do Brasil, participam: Gustovow, Power Couple Gaming, Garotas no Controle, Lika Coelli, Edhy Ghellen e Dinhuu Gamers

Confira a lista e o horário (hora de Brasília):