Sábado, 22 de Agosto, é Dia Internacional do Cosplay! Os seus criadores de conteúdo favoritos vão participar em Live, fazendo Cosplay dos personagens do Brawl Stars.



Do Brasil, participam: Gustovow, Power Couple Gaming, Garotas no Controle, Lika Coelli, Edhy Ghellen e Dinhuu Gamers



Confira a lista e o horário (hora de Brasília):

21:00 - Gustovow - dlive.tv/gustovow - Português (começa no dia 21)

22:00 - ReddySet - twitch.tv/ReddySet - Inglês (Stream de 24h, começa no dia 21)

05:00 - The Chicken - youtube.com/thechicken - Inglês

07:00 - Ark - twitch.tv/arkbrawlstars - Inglês (Stream de 24h)

08:00 - Csuszy Gaming - youtube.com/c/Csuszygaming - Hungaro

09:00 - Falcone twitch.tv/falconehosts - Inglês

12:00 - Power Couple Gaming - youtube.com/c/PowerCoupleGaming - Português

12:00 - FullFrontage twitch.tv/TeamLiquid - Inglês

13:00 - Arran1904 twitch.tv/arran1904 - Inglês

14:00 - PdePaula twitch.tv/pdepaula - Espanhol

14:00 - Bentimm1 twitch.tv/bentimm1 - Espanhol

15:00 - Garotas no Controle youtube.com/c/garotasnocontrole - Português

16:00 - Lika Coelli - youtube.com/likacoelli - Português

16:00 - GizmoSpike Gaming - twitch.tv/gizmospikegaming - Inglês

17:00 - Edhy Ghellen - youtube.com/EdhyGhellenYT - Português

19:00 - OG Brawl Stars twitch.tv/ogbrawlstarss - Inglês

19:00 - Dinhuu Gamers - youtube.com/c/FúriaHonra - Português

20:00 - AshlynS - twitch.tv/AshlynS - Inglês