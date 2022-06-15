Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
15 июн. 2022 г.
Blog – Brawl Stars

Второй гаджет Бонни уже доступен!

Гаджет Краш-Тест: Бонни делает рывок вперед, отбрасывая врагов и нанося им 300ед. урона!