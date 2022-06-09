Supercell logo
9 Haz 2022
Çin Sunucusu'nun 2. Yıl Dönümü İçin Ücretsiz Hediyeler!

09/06: 1 Mega Kutu

10/06: 300 Altın

11/06: Rozet Paketi (Varsa 300 Altın)

12/06: 10 Elmas