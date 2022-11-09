Games
2022年11月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
剪刀、石頭、布！迷你活動！
亂鬥英雄們，大家好！
和大家分享3款全新噴漆獲取方式！
🪨 完成猜拳石頭挑戰獲取石頭噴漆
📄 達成指定的特別任務獲取布噴漆
✂️ 透過商店特惠購買剪刀噴漆
3款噴漆於活動結束後將會在商店推出！