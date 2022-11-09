Supercell logo
2022年11月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars

剪刀、石頭、布！迷你活動！

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

和大家分享3款全新噴漆獲取方式！

  • 🪨 完成猜拳石頭挑戰獲取石頭噴漆

  • 📄 達成指定的特別任務獲取布噴漆

  • ✂️ 透過商店特惠購買剪刀噴漆

3款噴漆於活動結束後將會在商店推出！