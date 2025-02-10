Supercell logo

Brawl Stars News Archive

2025年2月10日

2025年2月10日

亂鬥情人節社群活動詳情！

亂鬥情人節社群活動詳情！
2025年1月24日

2025年1月24日

2025 BSC賽季火爆開戰！

2025 BSC賽季火爆開戰！
2025年1月20日

2025年1月20日

【第三方賽事】校園亂鬥盃總決賽引燃激戰！

【第三方賽事】校園亂鬥盃總決賽引燃激戰！
2025年1月6日

2025年1月6日

比薩星球活動詳情介紹！

比薩星球活動詳情介紹！
2024年12月20日

2024年12月20日

亂鬥蹤跡

亂鬥蹤跡
2024年12月19日

2024年12月19日

更新詳情：玩具總動員！

更新詳情：玩具總動員！
