Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年5月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（5月）
全球錦標賽挑戰將於5月9日(六)16:00火熱展開！
本次挑戰內地圖如下：
更多賽事相關消息請見
本篇文章
同時，也請繼續關注
賽事官網
，才不會錯過最新資訊！