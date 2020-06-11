Supercell logo
2020年6月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars

全球錦標賽挑戰地圖（6月）

全球錦標賽挑戰將於6月13日(六)16:00火熱展開！

本次挑戰內地圖如下：

更多賽事相關消息請見本篇文章

同時，也請繼續關注賽事官網，才不會錯過最新資訊！