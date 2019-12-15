Supercell logo
2019年12月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars

2020荒野亂鬥全球錦標賽揭曉總獎金！

2020年荒野亂鬥全球錦標賽的獎金將超過1,000,000美元！

除了該獎金外，大家還能透過購買遊戲中錦標賽相關特惠去提高獎金池，最多可達500,000美元！

想知道更多，請密切留意後續官方消息唷！