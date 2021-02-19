Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年2月19日
Blog – Brawl Stars
納妮與羅莎的新武裝配件現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明她們的新武裝配件！
納妮
下次受到傷害時，會將所受傷害的80%反彈給攻擊者，自己承受剩餘20%的傷害。
羅莎
對所有躲在草叢中的敵人造成100傷害，並使他們在3秒內減速。