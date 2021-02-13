Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

​Mr.P與波可的新武裝配件現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他們的新武裝配件！

Mr.P

  • 下一次普通攻擊會在終點處召喚一個機器助手。

波可

  • 淨化大範圍內友方英雄身上的負面效果（擊暈、擊退、持續性傷害等），並使他們在1秒內對負面效果免疫。