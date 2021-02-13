Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年2月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
Mr.P與波可的新武裝配件現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他們的新武裝配件！
Mr.P
下一次普通攻擊會在終點處召喚一個機器助手。
波可
淨化大範圍內友方英雄身上的負面效果（擊暈、擊退、持續性傷害等），並使他們在1秒內對負面效果免疫。