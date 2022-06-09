Supercell logo
2022年6月9日
​全球同樂免費小禮物！

今天是中國大陸開服兩周年，全球一起同樂，即日起至週日，每日都有些小禮物可領取，來看看有什麼吧！

  • 6月9日：超級寶箱

  • 6月10日：300金幣

  • 6月11日：表情特惠包

  • 6月12日：10寶石