Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年6月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars
全球同樂免費小禮物！
今天是中國大陸開服兩周年，全球一起同樂，即日起至週日，每日都有些小禮物可領取，來看看有什麼吧！
6月9日：超級寶箱
6月10日：300金幣
6月11日：表情特惠包
6月12日：10寶石