Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年11月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

安珀新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

安珀

  • 火速進攻：靠近火油時，烈焰龍息的裝彈速度加快50%。