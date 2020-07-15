Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年7月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars

小辣椒的新武裝配件現已推出！

本週推出的武裝配件如下：

小辣椒 - 家傳秘方

  • 啟動後，小辣椒的下一次普通攻擊會自動追蹤目標。

  • 每場對戰可用3次。