2022年10月4日
Blog – Brawl Stars

山姆新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

山姆

  • 蓄勢待發：碎骨指虎落在地上十，如果指虎附近有敵人，山姆的超級技能會自動蓄能。