2021年2月24日
Blog – Brawl Stars

拉夫上校新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

拉夫上校

  • 戰地晉升：拉夫上校身邊的友方英雄最大生命值每秒提高30。

要深入了解拉夫上校的新能力之星，快跟著嘿!兄弟的影片一探究竟吧！

Video