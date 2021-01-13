Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年1月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars
拜倫新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！
拜倫
穿透療法：拜倫每隔3.5秒將獲得一次蓄能，蓄能後，下一次普通攻擊將穿透目標。
想了解更多
拜倫新能力之星
？請別錯過嘿!兄弟特別製作的影片！
Video