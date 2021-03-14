Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年3月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars

掌握先機！建盛、嘿!兄弟錄製必看攻略！

星光聯賽將在近期推出！究竟有哪些注意事項？

就讓建盛、嘿!兄弟透過影片告訴你吧！

Video
Video