2021年6月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars

斯威克新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明其新能力之星！

斯威克

  • 黏性驚人：斯威克的超級技能爆炸後發射的小號黏黏炸彈可以讓敵人減速4秒。