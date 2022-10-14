Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年10月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars
格斯新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！
格斯
靈友助戰：格斯的氣球好友「史普奇」可為友方目標提升25%傷害，持續5秒。