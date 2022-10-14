Supercell logo
2022年10月14日
Blog – Brawl Stars

格斯新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

格斯

  • 靈友助戰：格斯的氣球好友「史普奇」可為友方目標提升25%傷害，持續5秒。