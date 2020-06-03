Supercell logo
2020年6月3日
Blog – Brawl Stars

格爾新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

格爾

  • 一路順風：格爾的超級技能可以為範圍內的隊友提升移動速度。