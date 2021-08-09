Supercell logo
2021年8月9日
Blog – Brawl Stars

格里夫新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

格里夫

  • 止跌回升：格里夫每隔2秒恢復7%失去的生命值。