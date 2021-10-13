Supercell logo
2021年10月13日
Blog – Brawl Stars

梅格新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

梅格

  • 自爆衝擊：梅格推出強化型態時，她的機甲會自動爆炸，推開附近的敵人造成1000傷害。