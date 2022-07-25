Games
2022年7月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars
歐提斯新武裝配件現已推出！
歐提斯
超量墨球
歐提斯下一次普通攻擊會噴出超大墨水球，並在地上留下一灘墨水，敵人碰到墨水將會收到810傷害，持續3.8秒。
每場對戰可用次數：3