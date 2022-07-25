Supercell logo
2022年7月25日
歐提斯新武裝配件現已推出！

歐提斯

超量墨球

  • 歐提斯下一次普通攻擊會噴出超大墨水球，並在地上留下一灘墨水，敵人碰到墨水將會收到810傷害，持續3.8秒。

  • 每場對戰可用次數：3