2021年2月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars

​法蘭克與吉恩的新武裝配件現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他們的新武裝配件！

法蘭克

  • 下一次普通攻擊會將擊中的敵人拉向自己。

吉恩

  • 朝身邊大範圍內所有可見敵人發射追蹤彈，追蹤彈飛行距離越遠，傷害越高。