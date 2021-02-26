Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年2月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
法蘭克與吉恩的新武裝配件現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他們的新武裝配件！
法蘭克
下一次普通攻擊會將擊中的敵人拉向自己。
吉恩
朝身邊大範圍內所有可見敵人發射追蹤彈，追蹤彈飛行距離越遠，傷害越高。