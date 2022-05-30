Supercell logo
2022年5月30日
Blog – Brawl Stars

珍娜新武裝配件現已推出！

珍娜

完美退場

  • 下一次普通攻擊會使自己後退，甚至可以越過牆壁。普通攻擊的蓄力時間越長，她後退的距離就越遠。

  • 每場對戰可用次數：3