2022年4月20日
Blog – Brawl Stars

異芙新武裝配件現已推出！

異芙

偉大母愛

  • 巨型異種蛋孵化出的幼體不再造成傷害，而是持續位隊友恢復生命值。

  • 每場對戰可用次數：3