Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年4月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars

​異芙新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

異芙

  • 意外驚喜：普通攻擊中最大的那顆異種蛋集中敵方英雄時，會孵化出一個幼體。