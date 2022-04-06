Games
2022年4月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars
異芙新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！
異芙
意外驚喜：普通攻擊中最大的那顆異種蛋集中敵方英雄時，會孵化出一個幼體。