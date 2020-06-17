Supercell logo
2020年6月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars

納妮新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

納妮

  • 鋼製機殼：使用超級技能，納妮受到的傷害降低80%。