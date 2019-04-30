Supercell logo
2019年4月30日
維護調整內容（4/30）

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

4月30日維護中調整項目如下：

羅莎

  • 超級技能護盾減傷從80%降至70%

  • 超級技能護盾持續時間從6秒降至4秒

  • 修正敵方使用羅莎超級技能護盾特效的顯示錯誤