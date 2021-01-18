Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Games
Games
Squad Busters
Brawl Stars
Clash Royale
Boom Beach
Clash of Clans
Hay Day
Careers
Careers
Why You Might Love It Here
Our Offices
Joining Supercell
Living in Helsinki
Living in Shanghai
Open Positions
Career Stories
Spark
Support
Support
Be Safe & Play Fair
About Us
About Us
News
Investments
Level Up
Ilkka's Long Texts
Games First
Back to Brawl Stars News
2021年1月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars
艾德加新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！
艾德加
越戰越勇：艾德加的普通攻擊集中敵人後，恢復量提高25%。
想了解更多
艾德加新能力之星
？快來看看嘿!兄弟精心錄製的影片吧！
Video