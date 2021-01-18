Supercell logo
2021年1月18日
Blog – Brawl Stars

艾德加新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

艾德加

  • 越戰越勇：艾德加的普通攻擊集中敵人後，恢復量提高25%。

想了解更多艾德加新能力之星？快來看看嘿!兄弟精心錄製的影片吧！

Video