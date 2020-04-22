Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年4月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars

芽芽新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明它的新能力之星！

芽芽

  • 綠能護盾：進入草叢時，將暫時獲得一個護盾，降低自己受到的所有傷害。