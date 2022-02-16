Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年2月16日
Blog – Brawl Stars

范新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

  • 金鐘罩：范每隔3秒可使自己受到的傷害減少500，但每次減少的傷害值不會超過受到傷害的90%。