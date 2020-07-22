Supercell logo
2020年7月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars

莫提斯的新武裝配件現已推出！

本週推出的武裝配件如下：

莫提斯 - 特製握柄

  • 在4秒內加快莫提斯的裝彈速度。

  • 每場對戰可用3次。