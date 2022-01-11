Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年1月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars

葛羅姆新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

葛羅姆

  • X因子：爆炸談話的衝擊波可對遠處敵人造成額外傷害，距離越遠，額外傷害越高！最多可造成30%的額外傷害。