Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年1月11日
Blog – Brawl Stars
葛羅姆新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！
葛羅姆
X因子：爆炸談話的衝擊波可對遠處敵人造成額外傷害，距離越遠，額外傷害越高！最多可造成30%的額外傷害。