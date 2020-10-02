Games
2020年10月2日
Blog – Brawl Stars
葛蕾特新能力之星現已推出！
以下為大家簡單說明她的能力之星！
葛蕾特
稅賦減免：使用超級技能時，葛蕾特會獲得一個持續5秒的護盾，使自己受到的傷害降低10%，超級技能每擊中一個敵人，護盾的減傷就額外提高10%。