2021年5月12日
Blog – Brawl Stars

蓓爾新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

蓓爾

  • 彈盡糧絕：被蓓爾超級技能標記的目標在3秒內無法裝填彈藥。