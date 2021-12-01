Supercell logo
2021年12月1日
Blog – Brawl Stars

蘿拉新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

蘿拉

  • 療傷吻戲：蘿拉的魅影分身射出的星光擊中友軍英雄時，可以為他們恢復100生命值。