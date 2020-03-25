Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年3月25日
Blog – Brawl Stars

賈姬新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

賈姬

  • 防護頭盔：這頂和賈姬一樣結實的防護頭盔可以讓賈姬受到的所有傷害降低15%。