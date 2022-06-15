Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2022年6月15日
Blog – Brawl Stars

​邦妮新武裝配件現已推出！

邦妮

搗蛋衝擊

  • 邦妮向前衝刺，擊破敵人並造成300傷害。

  • 每場對戰可用次數：3