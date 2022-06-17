Supercell logo
2022年6月17日
Blog – Brawl Stars

邦妮新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明她的新能力之星！

邦妮

  • 爆裂智齒：大炮克萊德發射的牙齒命中目標後會分裂，對附近敵人造成25%的額外傷害。