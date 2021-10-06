Supercell logo
2021年10月6日
Blog – Brawl Stars

阿信新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

阿信

  • 怒氣衝衝衝：阿信怒氣條蓄滿後，揮舞掃把的速度提升30%。即使是在累積怒氣的過程中，他的攻擊速度也會變快。