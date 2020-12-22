Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2020年12月22日
Blog – Brawl Stars

阿魯新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

阿魯

  • 失溫現象：根據冰凍指數的累積程度，降低敵人的裝彈，最多可降35%。

想了解更多阿魯新能力之星快看嘿!兄弟精心製作的影片！

Video