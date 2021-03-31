Supercell logo
2021年3月31日
Blog – Brawl Stars

駛徒新能力之星現已推出！

以下為大家簡單說明他的新能力之星！

駛徒

  • 燃料補給：駛徒使用超級技能可為自己恢復500生命值。