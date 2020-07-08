Supercell logo
2020年7月8日
Blog – Brawl Stars

鴉的新武裝配件現已推出！

本週推出的武裝配件如下：

鴉 - 緩速毒液

  • 啟動後，所有受到淬毒飛刀影響的敵人將被減速2.5秒。

  • 每場對戰可用3次。