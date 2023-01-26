Supercell logo
Back to Brawl Stars News
2023年1月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars

1月26日維護內容

亂鬥英雄們，大家好！

我們今天將進行一次維護，維護預計修復以下問題。

  • 修復格里夫的超級技能在地圖邊緣使用時的異常問題

  • 修復商店中某些特定優惠的異常問題

  • 從尚未獲得所有英雄的玩家其個人資料中移除聲望