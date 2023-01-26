Games
Back to Brawl Stars News
2023年1月26日
Blog – Brawl Stars
1月26日維護內容
亂鬥英雄們，大家好！
我們今天將進行一次維護，維護預計修復以下問題。
修復格里夫的超級技能在地圖邊緣使用時的異常問題
修復商店中某些特定優惠的異常問題
從尚未獲得所有英雄的玩家其個人資料中移除聲望